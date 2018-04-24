Prince Charles 'Pleased' to Welcome New Grandson: 'I Don't Know How I Am Going to Keep Up'

Prince Charles is officially a grandfather — times three!

The 69-year-old royal released a humorous statement, Tuesday, on behalf of himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after the arrival of son Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child, a boy.

“We are both so pleased at the news,” Charles said in a statement. “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

Kensington Palace announced that Kate had given birth on Monday, after she was admitted to the hospital earlier that morning.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 hours,” the statement said. “The baby weighs 8lbs., 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The Prince of Wales has released a statement following the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.

HRH said: “We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.” pic.twitter.com/fZmsd72yeX — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 24, 2018

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their newborn son

Prince Charles Michael Dodge/Getty

The royal baby was introduced to the world just seven hours after Kate gave birth.

Although the couple didn’t answer questions from the media after debuting their newborn son on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, William told onlookers that they were “very happy, delighted” about their new addition.

Holding up three fingers, William smiled and said, “Thrice worry now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Visit Royal Baby in the Hospital

At a Kensington Palace event in February, William admitted he was catching up on as much sleep as possible before he and Kate welcomed baby No. 3.

“Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” he told one of his guests, to which they replied that he could save time by having twins. William then responded, “Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins.”

William then told another guest: “Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While leaving the hospital, Kate looked stunning in a red dress with a white collar (almost identical to the dress Prince Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana, wore after giving birth to Prince Harry) by Jenny Packham.

The new baby, whose name has not been announced, had some visitors before leaving the hospital: Big brother Prince George, 4, who was still donning his school uniform, and big sister Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 in May and adorably showed off her royal wave for those gathered.