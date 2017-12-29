Prince Charles Outranks Prince William, Kate Middleton and Harry in Number of Royal Engagements

The results are in! Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne conducted the most public duties on behalf of the royal family this year.

In the year that Prince Philip retired from public duties and Queen Elizabeth II concentrated largely on engagements based around London, Charles, 69, undertook the most engagements at home and abroad, according to a keen royal water from U.K. newspaper The Times. While he served 374 engagements in Britain, he was much less busy than his sister Anne, who did 455. However, he conducted 172 engagements abroad to her 85, clocking in a total of 546.

The older royals easily outrank the younger ones in terms of number of jobs.

Prince William, who flew helicopters in the air ambulance alongside his royal work until early summer, conducted 117 engagements at home and 54 abroad, while Kate Middleton had the smallest total of the senior royals.

Kate, 35, who largely devotes herself to being a mother to her two young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also had to call a halt to public engagements in the fall as she fell ill in the early weeks of her third pregnancy. She conducted 63 engagements at home and another 42 abroad, including trips to Germany and Poland with William and the children.

Prince Harry, 33, carried out 139 engagements at home (including a few in Nottingham with fiancée Meghan Markle as she was introduced to the royal world on Dec. 1) and 70 abroad – most notably when he headed to Toronto for the Invictus Games in September.

According to retired insurance broker Tim O’Donovan — who compiled the list for The Times — the Queen, 91, carried out 296 public duties and Prince Philip, 96, did 131.

O’Donovan compiles the figures from the published court circular of engagements listed by the palace.

“I should again emphasize that the above table of figures should not be converted into a “league table” of individual royal performance,” he said. “All engagements differ as to time and content and there is also the time taken in preparation, whether it be a visit, investiture or speech.”

He adds, “Except for Christmas Day and Easter Day, the Queen never has a day off from [reading documents] from the official red boxes.”