Prince Charles Might Not Live in Buckingham Palace When He Becomes King: Report

When Prince Charles becomes King, will he follow tradition and reside at Buckingham Palace?

That is one of the questions bubbling up as the royal family makes plans for the transition that will take place when he ascends to the throne. The Sunday Times suggests that Charles would use the palace as an office and for official functions only – “monarchy HQ” — and allow for it to be open to visitors and tourists for longer than the current three months in the summer.

But Charles’s office has denied the report that he and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall would not live there when the day comes.

“Buckingham Palace will remain the official London residence of the Monarch,” a statement from his office says Monday.

The couple currently occupies Clarence House, which is across Green Park from the main palace, as their London base, and are thought to be very happy there.

The Sunday Times claimed Charles “doesn’t see [Buckingham Palace] as a ­viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.” The outlet also stated that Prince William supports the idea that the palace is too big and costly for family life.

The palace is currently undergoing a massive $460 million renovation that will include replacing around 5,000 light fittings and 500 pieces of sanitary ware – toilets, basins — 100 miles of electric cables, 2,500 radiators and 36,000 square yards of floorboards.