All the Twists and Turns of Prince Charles and Camilla’s 47-Year Romance

By 1986, Camilla and Charles start seeing each other again, even though both are married with children.

At this point, Diana knew about the affair, and even claims to have approached Camilla herself. "I was terrified of her. I said, 'I know what's going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that,'" Diana said on tapes recorded for Andrew Morton, her biographer. "She said to me: 'You've got everything you ever wanted. You've got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you've got two beautiful children, what more do you want?' So I said, 'I want my husband'. And I said, 'I'm sorry I'm in the way ... and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what's going on. Don't treat me like an idiot.'"