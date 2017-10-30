Prince Charles and Camilla Share Rare Public Kiss as They Reunite to Start 11-Day Trip in Southeast Asia

Prince Charles and Camilla reunited in Singapore on Monday, and greeted each other with a rare public kiss!

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall kicked off their 11-day trip to Southeast Asia and India after arriving separately. Charles, 68, flew into Singapore on the RAF Voyager flight while his 70-year-old wife, who wore a floral print dress, came from her private holiday.

Their rare public display of affection marked only the third time they have been spotted kissing. They were previously pictured sharing a smooch at a Somerset House reception in 2001, before their marriage, and at a polo match in 2005.

The royal couple is in town to foster the UK’s partnership with Commonwealth Nations of Southeast Asia and India ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next year.

While on their Autumn Tour, as it is known, Charles and Camilla are also celebrating the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is essentially the Olympics for Commonwealth Nations.

Charles will represent the Queen when he opens the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in April when he’s scheduled to read the Queen’s message to all the athletes.

“The visits will highlight key themes including celebrating community, cultural diversity and promoting business innovation,” according to a press statement from Scott Furssedonn-Wood, Prince Charles’ deputy private secretary for foreign and Commonwealth affairs.