Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Stand in Exact Spot Where Suicide Bomb Was Detonated at Manchester Arena

On Monday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made an unannounced visit to Manchester Arena — the site of the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Upon arrival, the royal couple stood in the foyer area of the arena, pausing in silence as they were shown the exact spot where the suicide bomb was detonated.

During their emotional visit, the royal couple met with staff who were first on the scene immediately after the bombing.

“It is important to talk to each other afterwards. I think you are all incredible. It must have been incredibly difficult for you. People have got a lot to thank you for. You did a fantastic job, you should be proud of yourselves’,” Camilla told staff.

The royal couple then headed to Manchester’s town hall where they had a roundtable discussion with community leaders and young people about the impact of the terror attack on their communities and how the city dealt in the immediate aftermath.

Afterwards, they held a reception to thank those who stepped in to help members of the public, including the medical staff from the eight hospitals in the area which took part in the emergency response.

“No one should have to suffer the losses which you have endured; yet no-one, surely, could have endured them with greater fortitude,” Charles said.

“In the aftermath, we have watched with mounting admiration as those of all faiths and none have refused bitterness, and embraced belonging.

“In all this, Manchester is an example to the world.”

Twenty-two people died, including many children, in the bombing, and nearly 120 people were injured.

Charles and Camilla’s visit follows Prince William‘s visit on June 2 — two days before the One Love Manchester concert held by Ariana Grande and her friends to raise money for the families who have lost loved ones or need support as they look after the injured. Queen Elizabeth also visited some of the young victims in their hospital beds, chatting to them about the concert and thanking staff.