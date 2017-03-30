Prince Charles Busts a Move in Romania — Adding to the Impressive List of His Best Dance Moments

Prince Charles is no wallflower.

The royal landed in Romania on Thursday for a day-long visit that kicks off a European tour, which includes stops in Italy, Vatican City (and a meeting with the pope!) and Austria.

And in true Charles fashion, he kicked off the visit with a few moves.

The Prince of Wales dances with the Burnasul ensemble during his visit to Bucharest pic.twitter.com/BgPMwSZMLU — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) March 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know, Charles is light on his feet — and when he’s on an official visit, he often can’t help himself when it comes to breaking out a move or two (or three!)

He did a sword dance during his visit to Oman.

During a 2014 visit to Mexico City, he put his arms in the air like he just didn’t care.

When visiting St Thomas Cathedral, a Syrian Orthodox Church in London, he was all smiles during a celebration dance.

During a visit to Kent, he moved to the beat of the drum — literally.

And in New Zealand, he and local woman Lisa Shannon took a twirl.

So really, it would have been odd if his Romanian visit didn’t start out with a dance. (After all, it runs in the family.)

The rest of Charles’ time in Romania will include meetings with Crown Princess Margareta and Prince Radu of Romania, the country’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindenau, and leaders of the Romanian Orthodox Church, as well as a formal evening reception. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will join him on the next legs of the tour in Italy and Vatican City.