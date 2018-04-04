As Prince Philip Undergoes Surgery Today in London, His Son Prince Charles Steps Out in Australia

As Prince Philip undergoes hip surgery at King Edward VII Hospital in London on Wednesday, his son, Prince Charles, is on the other side of the world.

Charles kicked off his seven-day tour in Australia alongside his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Wednesday. The royal couple are on hand to open the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. They will also visit Cairns and the Pacific nation of Vanuatu before returning home to London next Friday.

While opening the Commonwealth Games, Charles gave a speech and delivered a message from the Queen: “As you come together at the start of these Games, I continue to be inspired by the courage, enthusiasm and dedication of all those taking part. I send my warm wishes to every competing individual and team and to all those who have helped to bring about the first Commonwealth Games in this very special part of Australia, the Gold Coast.”

Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Games Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Prince Philip is currently undergoing surgery on his hip, the palace confirmed on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Concern has risen for the 96-year-old royal’s health after he missed last week’s Maundy Thursday church service that he had been planning to attend alongside Queen Elizabeth. He also missed church services on Easter Sunday with the rest of the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Getty

In August of 2017, Philip officially retired from royal life (though the palace said he would still continue to attend public engagements occasionally) with the full support of the Queen. He will celebrate his 97th birthday in June, and the wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, in May.