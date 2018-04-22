Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are mourning the death of Avicii, the 28-year-old Swedish deejay and producer who was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news that Tim Bergling has died. We are grateful that we got to know him and admired him as an artist and the nice person he was,” the royal couple said in a statement issued to local media over the weekend about the music superstar who performed at their wedding in 2015.

“He made our wedding unforgettable with his amazing music,” the couple continued. “Our warmest thoughts go out to his family.”

Carl Philip, 38, and Sofia, 33, were also in attendance at Avicii’s Swedish concert in August 2016, when he performed at Malmö’s Tallriken Arena, after the producer announced that health problems had forced him to retire from touring.

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and Avicii Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images

RELATED: Avicii’s Body Will Be Flown Home to Sweden This Week: His Family ‘Are All Completely Devastated’

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20. Although a cause of death has yet to be released, the Royal Oman Police told CNN they had ruled out any suspicion of foul play in the 28-year-old’s demise.

“Two postmortems were carried out … and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” authorities told the outlet.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Avicii Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Avicii Dead at 28: Inside the Superstar Deejay’s Chronic Health Struggles

Avicii, who played at Carl Philip and Sofia’s wedding two years after the success of his hit single “Wake Me Up,” previously described the night as an “amazing experience” for him to be a part of.

“Thank you for an amazing experience and I got to be on your special night. Congratulations, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia,” Avicii wrote alongside a picture of the trio taken at the couple’s wedding. “I wish you nothing but the best.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Avicii also told French radio station NRJ that he thought Carl Philip was a “really cool guy.”

“I met Carl Philip in Ibiza, where we had an opportunity to hang out and talk a lot,” Avicii told Swedish radio station NRJ in 2015, according to Hello! Magazine. “He is one really cool guy.”

RELATED: Avicii Remembered by Thousands at Coachella in the Wake of His Death: ‘We’ll Miss You,’ Said Kygo

As his musical peers continue to pay tribute to the fallen superstar, police have confirmed to PEOPLE that the 28-year-old’s body will be flown home to Sweden this week.

“He is survived by his parents, two brothers and sister — who are all completely devastated,” police previously told PEOPLE.