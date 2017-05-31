Pregnant Princess Sofia Is Pretty in Pink at a Party in Stockholm

Princess Sofia of Sweden is continuing her stylish pregnancy streak!

The royal, who is expecting her second child with husband Prince Carl Philip, wore a bright pink dress for a party in Sweden’s capital city, which she attended solo.

Until now, Sofia has kept her baby bump covered up in winter-friendly ensembles. Her waist-cinched pink dress was her baby bump’s first true public debut.

The event was held in honor of the Medals of Merit presentation at the fittingly-named Sophiahemmet College.

Sofia and Carl Philip, who are already parents to Prince Alexander, 1, announced they were expecting their second child in March. The newest addition to their family is set to arrive in September.

“We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander,” the couple said in a statement. “We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family.”