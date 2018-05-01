Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Furniture Shopping Days After Meeting Royal Nephew in His Nursery

Pippa Middleton‘s recent visit to see her new nephew, Prince Louis, in his royal nursery at Kensington Palace may have inspired the mom-to-be to do some of her own furniture shopping!

The royal aunt was spotted browsing for furniture around London’s Chelsea neighborhood on Tuesday.

Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, are currently renovating their London home to include a nursery, according to reports. The couple, who tied the knot last May, are expecting their first child in the fall.

Pippa Middleton The Image Direct

And for the third time in a little over a week, Pippa wore pink! The expectant mom covered up in a $580 soft pink wool and cashmere coat by Claudie Pierlot — the same coat she wore when she went to visit her sister Kate Middleton the day after she gave birth to Prince Louis. (Get the look for less here and here.) While she previously paired the coat with a pink turtleneck, this time, she wore it with a blush sweater and black pants.

Pippa Middleton on April 24 Jack Taylor/Getty

Pippa Middleton on April 21 Flynet/Splash News

Pippa has been on a pink streak. Just hours after news of her pregnancy broke on April 21, she was spotted out in a blush jumpsuit.

Now a mom to three children, Kate has plenty of sage advice (and designer maternity clothes!) to pass on to her younger sister.