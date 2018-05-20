Pregnant Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Celebrate Anniversary on the Heels of Royal Wedding

Happy one-year wedding anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. Matthews!

Just one day after attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s emotional wedding ceremony, pregnant Pippa Middleton (now officially Pippa Matthews) has yet another marriage to celebrate: her own!

Like her Harry and Meghan, Pippa and financier James Matthews also chose to hold their wedding on the third Saturday in May. The couple said their “I dos” last year in a stunning private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on May 20, 2017.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show when they made their adorable page boy and bridesmaid debuts at Pippa’s ceremony, and they reprised their roles yesterday for Meghan and Harry’s big day.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa’s service was attended by close family and friends, including Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry. Both Harry and Meghan were present at Pippa and James’ wedding this time last year. While Harry didn’t bring Meghan to the church ceremony, he did bring her to the larger wedding reception at the Middleton family home. And now, she’s family as well!

This weekend’s ceremony marks the third wedding that Pippa and James have attended since their own nuptials, and the two have also made a number of other appearances together, such as when they attended Wimbledon last summer.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

The mom-to-be opted not to wear a maternity dress to this weekend’s royal wedding, instead arriving in a mint green and pink floral “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold, featuring a drop waist, pleated blush skirt and floral designs.

News of Pippa’s pregnancy broke just days before big sister Kate was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London last month, where she gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23. Pippa and James are expecting their first child together in the fall.