Pregnant Kate Glows in Winter White (in a Coat She Wore While Pregnant with Princess Charlotte!)

Kate Middleton gave us another major pregnancy flashback on Tuesday, recycling one of her most memorable maternity looks from her last pregnancy.

On a day out in Oxford, England, Kate visited Pegasus Primary School to learn more about the school’s work with the charitable organization, Family Links. And for the occasion, she wore a winter white coat from JoJo Maman Bébé. The brand makes maternity wear and kid’s clothing. This style, featuring a collarless top, cinched waist and white buttons is (fittingly) named the Princess Wool Coat.

Kate previously wore the coat almost exactly three years ago, while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. In 2015, she wore the coat for a visit to the set of Downton Abbey, where she met cast members Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.

Kate Middleton REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in 2015 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

On Tuesday, she wore a pair of black heels, a small black clutch and pearl drop earrings with the coat — the exact same accessories she paired with the look in 2015.

Unfortunately, Kate’s coat is mostly sold out, though it’s available in limited sizes on Amazon. If you want the look for less, this Express coat has the same collarless look, and this one from Loft is practically an exact replica.

Kate is currently expecting her third child, due next month.