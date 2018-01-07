Pregnant Kate Middleton Braves the Cold in Fur Accessories for Church with Sister Pippa

Kate Middleton is known for recycling fashion pieces, and she, once again, looked to some favorite items from her wardrobe for a weekend walk to church ahead of her 36th birthday.

Princess Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, was all smiles as she stepped out with husband Prince William and his grandfather Prince Philip heading to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for Sunday services.

Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

To brave the January chill, she opted for a tweed coat with gold buttons that reached past her knees and offered only a hint of her growing baby bump. Princess Kate previously wore the military-style jacket for Christmas Day celebrations in 2014, when she was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, now 2.

Kate accessorized with a brown hat with fur trim and matching gloves. She’s worn similar styles on multiple occasions, including all the way back in March 2006 during the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire.

Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth also headed to church, though she opted to drive rather than walk. Kate’s sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were also on hand for services.

Kate — who will turn 36 on Tuesday — is known to cycle through the pieces in her closet for public outings. In November, she recycled a wide-brimmed, structural black hat from British milliner Philip Treacy she first wore back in 2006 for William’s passing-out parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. She then wore it again for the Remembrance Sunday service in 2012 — and then dusted it off once more, at the very same service at London’s Whitehall in 2017.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

The walk to St. Mary Magdalene is often an exciting one for royals fans. For Christmas, many camped out hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family, including Meghan Markle‘s royal Christmas debut following her engagement to Prince Harry.

The annual Christmas walk was the first occasion that all four royals (well, three, and one soon-to-be!) have appeared in public together.