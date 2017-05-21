Pippa Middleton’s Uncle Says She and James Matthews ‘Gave Everyone Time and Attention’ at Wedding

Pippa Middleton made a beautiful and attentive bride for her Saturday nuptials to James Matthews, according to one of her guests.

“Brilliant couple who gave everyone time and attention – this is the 1st ever E-Type ever made btw,” Middleton’s uncle, businessman Gary Goldsmith, wrote on Twitter after their ceremony, accompanying a photo of the couple making their exit in a vintage car.

Middleton married Matthews in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England. She sported Robinson Pelham pear-cut diamond drop earrings — which she also wore during her famous bridesmaid turn in 2011 — complementing her custom silk cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon and custom Manolo Blahnik Seneca shoes.

The “bad boy” of the Middleton family, Goldsmith reportedly spends six months of the year at his infamous Ibiza house, La Maison de Bang Bang. He attended the wedding with daughter Tallulah Goldsmith.

Middleton and her older sister Kate served as bridesmaids in their uncle’s 1991 wedding.

Although 9-year-old Kate looked thrilled to be dolled up for the day, waving at the camera and happily posing for pictures, Pippa, then age 7, fussed with her flower headpiece and seemed a little more grouchy. Video from the reception shows Pippa and Kate getting kisses and gifts from their uncle to thank them for being part of the nuptials.

Middleton, 33, was a much more willing bridesmaid when Kate wed William in April 2011 in front of 1,900 gathered guests — and millions more watching around the world — at Westminster Abbey.