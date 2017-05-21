Pippa Middleton’s ‘Something Old’ Was the Perfect Callback to Her Sister Kate’s Royal Wedding

Pippa Middleton adhered to the wedding tradition of wearing “something old,” sporting the earrings she wore to sister Kate Middleton‘s wedding on her own big day.

Middleton married James Matthews in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, on Saturday. The recognizable Robinson Pelham pear-cut diamond drop earrings — which she wore during her famous bridesmaid turn in 2011 — complemented her custom silk cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon and custom Manolo Blahnik Seneca shoes.

Middleton’s “something old” earrings were part of a set of jewelry commissioned by her family for Kate’s big day. Kate’s earrings had featured an acorn and an oak leaf, both part of the Middleton family’s coat of arms, according to The Telegraph.

The 33-year-old new bride‘s antique Asscher cut engagement ring — from English jeweler Pelham — was also on display, along with her understated gold band. The ring is similar to her older sister’s wedding ring, which is a simple Welsh gold band. British royal brides have been wearing Welsh gold bands as wedding rings for nearly 100 years.

Like her older sister, Middleton made her exit — complete with a royal wave — in a vintage sports car, driven by her new husband.

Wedding guests included Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry — who later brought his girlfriend Meghan Markle to the post-church evening reception at the Middleton family’s home.

Her young nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined the wedding party, acting as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. Naturally, they stole the show — even if they had to be shushed by mom Kate, who ushered them into the church along with the other children.