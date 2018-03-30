Pippa Middleton's Father-in-Law Arrested in France for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor

Pippa Middleton‘s father-in-law was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of allegedly raping a minor in the late 1990s, reports the Agence France-Presse (AFP), according to The Telegraph.

David Matthews, who is father to James Matthews (who wed Middleton in May 2017) and British reality television star Spencer Matthews, was arrested on Tuesday at Paris’s Orly Airport, AFP reports. He was reportedly charged with the rape of a minor.

According to The Telegraph, Matthews, who owns several hotels, including the Eden Rock St. Barths, was taken in for questioning on Tuesday by the French Minor Protection Brigade. The charge relates to an incident that allegedly took place between 1998 and 1999 in France. A complaint was made about the alleged attack in 2017.

“I confirm that David M was placed in police custody on 27 March at the Brigade for the Protection of Minors Protection,” a French judicial official said, according to The Sun. “Following his arrest, the Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation, overlooked by an examining magistrate, who charged him with the rape of a minor.”

David is currently under judicial investigation. He denies the allegations, according to The Sun.

David attended his son’s wedding to Middleton, younger sister of Princess Kate, on May 20, 2017. Also in attendance at the nuptials were Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.