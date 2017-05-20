Check Out New Bride Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Ring

Pippa Middleton is officially a married woman — and she’s added another ring on her left hand.

After exchanging her “I Dos” with new husband James Matthews in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, on Saturday, the 33-year-old new bride proudly showed off her antique Asscher cut engagement ring from English jeweler Robinson Pelham, along with a new addition — her wedding band.

While Princess Kate‘s younger sister has a show-stopping engagement ring, it seems she went for an understated gold band that works perfectly with her dramatic diamond ring.

The ring is similar to sister Kate’s wedding ring, which is a simple Welsh gold band. British royal brides have been wearing Welsh gold bands as wedding rings for nearly 100 years.

Middleton, who arrived at the church with her father, Michael Middleton, was a beautiful bride in a custom silk cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon.

Her young nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also joined the wedding party, acting as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. Naturally, they stole the show — even if they had to be shushed by mom Kate, who ushered them into the church along with the other children.

After getting the children settled, Kate greeted her sister and father at the entrance of the church and helped smooth out her sister’s dress.

Guests leaving the party after the wedding told reporters that the ceremony was lovely.

“It was amazing,” one guest told PEOPLE. “They were so cute. I cried. My makeup was running.” They added that George and Charlotte were “very” well-behaved.

Wedding guests included Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry — who later brought his girlfriend Meghan Markle to the post-church evening reception at the Middleton family’s home.

Matthews, 41, proposed to Middleton in July 2016 in the picturesque Lake District of northwest England.

Matthews manages a hedge fund and is chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which he established more than 10 years ago.