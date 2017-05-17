Royal Flush! Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Reception Will Have a Luxury ‘Throne Room’

Guests at Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception will be treated to nothing but the best — including a luxury “throne room!”

Middleton’s reception, which will take place within a giant glass palace on the grounds of her family home in Bucklebury, will be outfitted with signature toilets from AndyLoos, according to reports.

And the bespoke facility is fit for royalty, featuring individual cubicles, spot lighting, large mirrors and vanity units. It’s available in oak, black or white color schemes.

The eco-friendly luxury toilets also feature a vacuum flush, which works like those on airplanes. Talk about a royal flush!

Earlier this week, a large conservatory-style building was erected on the Middleton’s 18-acre estate, ahead of the royal sister’s wedding on Saturday.

Middleton and financier James Matthews are set to say their “I dos” in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday morning.

And it is set to be a royal affair! Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry will watch as Middleton makes her way down the aisle. Her adorable niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, will join the bridal party as a bridesmaid and page boy.

After the church ceremony, around 300 guests will travel to the nearby home of the bride’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, for the glamorous reception within the lavish marquee.