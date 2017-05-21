Guests Reportedly Had to Use Secret Passwords to Get into Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Reception

After Pippa Middleton and financier James Matthews said their “I dos” at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday morning, the newlyweds celebrated their marriage with a private reception at the Middleton family’s home in nearby Buckleberry that evening.

The 300 guests gathered at Bucklebury Village Hall, where they parked their cars and men were offered fresh shirts if they wanted to change from their ceremony attire, according to E! News. They were then driven to a $100,000 glass palace erected on Carole and Michael Middleston’s 16-acre estate in a convoy, but not before each attendee had their photo ID checked and gave a password, which a source told the outlet was different for each guest.

After being treated to an aerial performance by a Supermarine Spitfire, a British single-seat fighter used in World War II, friends and family of the couple gave speeches. According to E!, brother-of-the-groom (and best man) Spencer Matthews’ speech turned into a sing-along to The Beatles.

However, a source denies the report about the reception.

Several royal family members, including Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Eugenie, were all in attendance at the nuptials at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. In addition, Prince Harry brought girlfriend Meghan Markle to the reception.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Harry wasn’t planning on bringing Markle to the church ceremony earlier in the day, despite reports that she would be at the church. However, he was planning on bringing her to the larger (and more informal) post-church party at the Middleton family’s home.

A source told PEOPLE that Markle stayed in London (about and hour-and-a-half away from the ceremony in Englefield) during the church service and was going to be picked up by Harry after the morning service. Guests had several hours between the church service and the evening party, leaving plenty of time for Harry to pick up Markle.