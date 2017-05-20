Pippa Middleton Is Getting Married! Watch Live to See the Dress, George, Charlotte and More from the Wedding

The unexpected star of Prince William and Princess Kate’s 2011 royal wedding is now a bride herself!

Pippa Middleton and financier James Matthews are set to say their “I dos” in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday morning.

The service will be attended by close family and friends, including Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Pippa’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, will join the bridal party as an adorable bridesmaid and page boy.

Matthews, 41, got down on one knee and proposed to Middleton, 33, in July 2016 in the picturesque Lake District of northwest England.

The pair first dated in 2012 before subsequently splitting — with the party-planning author later dating Nico Jackson for three years.

Three months after Middleton and Jackson parted ways, Matthews was spotted by Middleton’s side during a St. Barts vacation with her brother, James Middleton.

Matthews manages a hedge fund and is chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which he established more than 10 years ago.

After the church ceremony, around 300 guests will travel to the nearby home of the bride’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, for the glamorous reception within a giant glass palace.