Here Comes the Bride! See Pippa Middleton’s Stunning Wedding Gown

Pippa Middleton — the world’s most famous bridesmaid — is now a gorgeous bride herself!

The royal sister wed financier James Matthews in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday. And she arrived at the church in a stunning gown fit for a princess.

The custom dress by British designer Giles Deacon featured a cap sleeve, high neckline and featured a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back.

The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having no seams, Deacon said, adding that he was “thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress.”

The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement.

But the dress was just one component of Middleton’s wedding look. The bride wore her brunette locks in a classic undo and topped it off with a flowing bespoke veil, designed by milliner, Stephen Jones, made from fine tulle with embroidered pearls. The Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece was handmade by Robinson Pelham.

She also wore Manolo Blank pumps in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

Big sister Princess Kate helped Middleton with her dress before she made her way down the aisle with her father Michael Middleton by her side.

“I wanted that ‘how-was-that-done?’ factor,” Deacon told BoF of the dress. “It’s all hand-pieced which is why you don’t actually see a seam.”

Deacon said that the Middleton was an active participant in the design process.

“She has a great eye, she knew what she wanted.”

Middleton turned heads as she made her way down the aisle during big sister Princess Kate‘s royal wedding to Prince William in a showstopping Alexander McQueen gown. And the figure-hugging ivory dress made her an instant sensation.

So, how did Middleton’s wedding day look compare with Kate’s bridal style?

Kate wore a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay, designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton.

Kate’s dress was composed of French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the bodice, skirt and underskirt. The skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower: padded at the hips, it flowed out to the floor. The back of the dress was finished with 58 gazar and organza covered buttons fastened by Rouleau loops.

WATCH: How Princess Kate Is Changing the Royal Parenting Rules

Just as Middleton wowed in her sister’s royal bridal party, Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made a splash in her wedding party as an adorable page boy and bridesmaid.