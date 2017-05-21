See Pippa Middleton’s Incredible Wedding Flowers

Everything about Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to financier James Matthews was straight from a fairy tale — including the extravagant flower displays.

Pale pink roses and white flowers with green leaves filled St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, where the couple said their “I dos” on Saturday. The arrangements, which perfectly matched Middleton’s small bridal bouquet, lined the windows and pews and were left up for the public to check out on Sunday.

The flowers continued to cover the venue outside, and the couple kissed under a floral arch as they exited the church.

The flowers matched the romantic feel of the ceremony, topped off by Middleton’s custom dress by British designer Giles Deacon featured a cap sleeve, high neckline and featured a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back.

The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having no seams.

After exchanging her “I Dos,” the 33-year-old bride also proudly showed off her antique Asscher cut engagement ring from English jeweler Robinson Pelham, along with a new addition — her wedding band.

While Princess Kate‘s younger sister has a show-stopping engagement ring, it seems she went for an understated gold band that works perfectly with her dramatic diamond ring.

Guests leaving the church after the wedding told reporters that the ceremony was lovely.

“It was amazing,” one guest told PEOPLE. “They were so cute. I cried. My makeup was running.” They added that George and Charlotte were “very” well-behaved.

Wedding guests included Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry — who later brought his girlfriend Meghan Markle to the post-church evening reception at the Middleton family’s home later in the evening.

Matthews, 41, proposed to Midleton in July 2016 in the picturesque Lake District of northwest England.

Matthews manages a hedge fund and is chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which he established more than 10 years ago.