Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Pregnant with Her First Child — at the Same Time as Sister Kate!

Double the baby joy!

The Middleton family has lots to celebrate as Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, according to U.K. newspaper, The Sun.

A rep for the mom-to-be declined to comment to PEOPLE.

The news comes just days before big sister Kate Middleton is due to give birth to her third child.

Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, tied the knot last year on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. The newlyweds then set off for a whirlwind honeymoon in French Polynesia and Australia.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

RELATED: Royal Baby Watch: Here’s What to Expect When Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby #3

Just as Middleton famously held her sister’s train during her royal wedding to Prince William, her big sister returned the favor on her special day. And now they’re sharing in the next big milestone: pregnancy.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Chris Jackson/Getty

Already mom to two children — 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte — Kate has plenty of sage advice (and designer maternity clothes!) to pass on to her younger sister.

RELATED: Meet the Superfans Who Camp Outside Kate Middleton’s Hospital Before Every Royal Baby Birth

Samir Hussein/WireImage

A source previously told PEOPLE that Middleton and Matthews are looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”

Pippa’s pregnancy also comes after her father-in-law David Matthews was reportedly arrested in March following accusations he allegedly raped a minor in the late 1990s, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Telegraph.

The charge reportedly relates to an incident that allegedly took place between 1998 and 1999 in France. A complaint was made about the alleged attack in 2017.