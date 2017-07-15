Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Attend Wimbledon for First Time as Newlyweds—and Bradley Cooper’s There Too!

Pippa Middleton made her third appearance at Wimbledon, but on Day 11 of the tennis tournament, she was accompanied by husband James Matthews.

The Duchess of Cambridge‘s younger sister, 33, and Matthews, 41, were all smiles on Friday at Center Court as they watched American player Sam Querrey’s match against Marin Cilic. Pippa served up major style inspiration once again, this time opting for a cream-colored Isabel Marant Étoile dress, white fedora and tan wedges. Her designer one-piece, which retails for $490, is nearly sold out!

The newlyweds were spotted holding hands and smiling as they shared loving embraces. Also on Friday, Pippa’s mother, Carole Middleton, and brother, James Middleton, were spotted at Center Court cheering on their family friend Roger Federer, who advanced to the men’s finals after beating Tomáš Berdych. Sitting right in front of them was actor Bradley Cooper.

Middleton and Matthews have spent the seven weeks since saying their “I Dos” at St. Mark’s Church on May 20 on a tour of love — first boarding a plane to a private getaway in French Polynesia and then touring a variety of areas in Australia.

In June, the couple made their first public post-wedding appearance at a friend’s nuptials in Stockholm, Sweden.

The pair first dated in 2012, split for a few years, and then got back together. A hedge fund and chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, Matthews popped the question to Middleton in July 2016 in the picturesque Lake District of northwest England.