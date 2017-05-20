Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Tie the Knot — and It’s a Royal Affair!

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Matthews!

Pippa Middleton and financier James Matthews said their “I dos” in a stunning private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday morning — and it was a royal affair.

Middleton, who arrived at the church with her father, Michael Middleton, was a beautiful bride in a custom silk cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the church with their adorable bridal party in tow.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Pippa’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, joined the bridal party as an adorable bridesmaid and page boy. They were joined by fellow bridal party members: Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, Avia Horner, Casmir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward.

And Kate was just like moms everywhere when she was seen shushing the kids before the entered the church!

Leanne Fox and her children, Isla, 5, and Jamie, 8, were among the small group of locals who were invited to stand on the church lawns to get a closer view of the arrivals.

“The kids looked absolutely gorgeous and really well-behaved,” Fox told PEOPLE, adding that she sometimes sees the Middleton family in church.

“It was lovely to see them. We got to see the little ones coming out. Isla got to see Prince George, which was amazing,” she said. “The dress looked beautiful with a lovely long veil.”

Matthews, 41, got down on one knee and proposed to Middleton, 33, in July 2016 in the picturesque Lake District of northwest England.

The pair first dated in 2012 before subsequently splitting — with the party-planning author later dating Nico Jackson for three years.

Three months after Middleton and Jackson parted ways, Matthews was spotted by Middleton’s side during a St. Barts vacation with her brother, James Middleton.

Matthews manages a hedge fund and is chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which he established more than 10 years ago.

But Matthews isn’t all business — like Middleton, he shares a love of sports. He joined her in a grueling 47-mile Otillo swim-run in Sweden last year.

Middleton first made headlines as big sister Kate’s stunning bridesmaid in her 2011 royal wedding to Prince William.

The then-27-year-old turned heads in a figure-flattering Alexander McQueen dress, which made her an instant sensation.

“As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside,” Pippa quipped at an event in 2014, adding that the infamous couture “fitted a little too well.”

Now, six years later, Middleton took the wedding day spotlight once again – this time as the bride!