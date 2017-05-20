Royal Kiss-Off! Do Pippa and James or Kate and Will Have the More Swoon-Worthy Lip Lock?

You may now kiss the bride!

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews shared a sweet kiss while holding hands outside St. Mark’s Church, just moments after tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony.

The couple’s touching moment was reminiscent of Prince William and Princess Kate’s memorable kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after they said their “I dos” at Westminster Abbey. They also snuck in a second smooch to the delight of the crowds below them!

Middleton and Matthews were all smiles as they left the church with their adorable bridal party surrounding them.

Following the service, the bridal party departed to Englefield House for a small reception, which will be followed by a lavish party later this evening at the home of Carole and Michael Middleton in Bucklebury.