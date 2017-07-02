Pippa Middleton and Husband James Matthews Step Out for Friend’s Wedding in Ireland

Pippa Middleton‘s summer of weddings is still in full swing!

The newlywed younger sister of Princess Kate was spotted over the weekend attending the wedding of close longtime friend Camilla Campion-Awwad in County Cork, Ireland, alongside husband James Matthews.

For the Saturday nuptials, Middleton, 33, wore a jade knee-length, sleeveless dress with a single large red flower design, accessorizing elegantly with a black floral fascinator and gray high heels.

Middleton and financier Matthews, 40, were also photographed during the day on Saturday taking a stroll through a village outside the Eccles Hotel, where they were staying for the weekend. For the outing, Middleton went casual in a minimally decorative white blouse, brown suede jacket with matching shoes and fitted black jeans.

The wedding is the second the couple have attended since their own glamorous May 20 event. On June 10, they attended the nuptials of longtime friends Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad in Stockholm, Sweden.

June’s Scandinavian stop seemed to be the last on the newlyweds’ lengthy honeymoon tour, which also featured visits to French Polynesia and a variety of spots in Australia, including Sydney.

Of Middleton and Matthews’ Englefield, England-based wedding, a close source told PEOPLE in May, “This is the wedding Pippa and James dreamed of. They said all along they wanted it to be a private family wedding at home in the beautiful countryside with their closest friends and family.”