Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Are Off on Their Honeymoon to French Polynesia

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews are off on their honeymoon — with a quick stop in the United States.

The couple was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport early Monday, just a day after wrapping their wedding celebrations. Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, are reportedly heading to a private getaway in French Polynesia.

After saying their “I dos” at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday morning, the newlyweds celebrated with a private reception at the Middleton family’s home.

The 300 guests traveled to Milddleton’s hometown of Bucklebury, where they celebrated underneath a glass palace erected on Carole and Michael Middleton’s 18-acre estate.

After being treated to an aerial performance by a Supermarine Spitfire, a British single-seat fighter used in World War II, friends and family enjoyed a night of eating, drinking and dancing.

Several royal family members, including Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Eugenie, were all in attendance at the nuptials at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. Prince Harry brought girlfriend Meghan Markle to the reception.