How Pippa Middleton’s Hometown Is Preparing for Her (Rainy!) Wedding Day: ‘It Is the Biggest Event Since Kate Got Married’

Pippa Middleton’s hometown has wedding fever!

On Saturday morning, Middleton will tie the knot with financier James Matthews — and the royal sister’s hometown of Bucklebury is ready to party.

“It is the biggest event in this area since Kate got married,” a Bucklebury local tells PEOPLE. “Pippa looked absolutely stunning at Kate’s wedding, so we can’t wait to see what she wears on her big day.

“I think for Pippa, the simpler the dress is the more beautiful she’ll look. She is a very elegant lady. She will look fabulous.”

Middleton is set to wed Matthews in a private church ceremony in Englefield, followed by a lavish reception in nearby Bucklebury, where she and Princess Kate grew up.

“It’s lovely to have a local girl having such a big wedding on her own patch. Kate didn’t have a choice, but Pippa did and it’s lovely that she’s chosen to have it in her local area,” the source adds.

And the mother of the bride is busily preparing for the big day, which is just hours away.

“Carole [Middleton]’s been saying that she still has lots to do, but is really looking forward to it. She’s very excited,” another local tells PEOPLE.

The finishing touches are being put on the elaborate glass structure that has been built on the grounds of the Middleton family’s 18-acre estate. The impressive conservatory-style building dominates the skyline and looks like a crystal palace amid the greenery of Bucklebury.

“The whole area has been spruced up. Someone has cut the grass near Englefield three times in a couple of weeks,” another local tells PEOPLE.

“People are all talking about it and getting ready to raise a toast.”

And neighbors hope they get a glimpse of Middleton’s littlest bridal party members: Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

“It’s a much bigger deal than I thought it would be,” the local adds. “But I suppose that’s because George and Charlotte are going to be page boy and bridesmaid.”

And if rain on your wedding day is considered good luck, Middleton has hit the jackpot! Both Bucklebury and Englefiend, are socked in, with an 80 percent chance of more rain tomorrow.

“It’ll be a lovely day,” the local source says. “We just hope it stops raining!”