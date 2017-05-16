Pippa Middleton Built a Giant Glass Wedding Palace in Her Backyard

Cinderella had her glass slipper, and Pippa Middleton has her glass palace!

A large glass structure has been erected on the grounds of Middleton’s family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, ahead of the royal sister’s wedding on Saturday.

According to reports, the installation was shipped from Belgium and is being installed by Peppers Marquees, which holds a royal warrant for supplying marquees to Prince Charles.

The large conservatory-style building is currently being built in the backyard of her family home, which spans 18 acres — so there’s plenty of space for guests to eat, drink and dance the night away.

Middleton and financier James Matthews are set to say their “I dos” in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday morning.

And it is set to be a royal affair! Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry will watch as Middleton makes her way down the aisle. Her adorable niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, will join the bridal party as a bridesmaid and page boy.

After the church ceremony, around 300 guests will travel to the nearby home of the bride’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, for the glamorous reception within the lavish marquee.