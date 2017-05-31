People

Royals

See Pippa Middleton Climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge During Daring Honeymoon Adventure!

By @erinhillny

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are no strangers to daring adventures — and their honeymoon is no exception!

The newlyweds scaled the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge in the dark during a stop in Australia on their whirlwind honeymoon tour on Wednesday.

Wearing safety gear, Middleton and Matthews climbed to the top of the famous landmark, which is decked out in colorful lights for Vivid Sydney’s light festival. The impressive summit is 440 feet above sea level.

The scenic climb, which can take up to 3½ hours, features a 360-degree panoramic view of the harbor.

Like Middleton, Matthews shares a love of sports. He joined her in a grueling 47-mile Otillo swim-run in Sweden last year. Most recently, the couple were spotted enjoying Wimbledon together.

Earlier in the day, the glowing couple boarded a water taxi before hopping in a seaplane to a waterside lunch at the secluded Cottage Point Inn.

The couple is staying at Sydney’s luxury five-star Park Hyatt Hotel, which has uninterrupted views of Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Opera House, which is currently starring as the centerpiece of Vivid Sydney — a 23-day festival that features spectacular lighting displays, music and more.

After saying their “I dos” at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on May 20, the newlyweds celebrated with a private reception at the Middleton family’s home in Bucklebury.

They then headed boarded a plane to a private getaway in French Polynesia.