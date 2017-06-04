Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Spotted at Australian Airport During Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews continue their globe-trotting honeymoon adventures in Australia.

The newlyweds were spotted at Darwin Airport in Australia on Sunday departing a small charter plane after spending three days at luxury wild bush resort Bamurru Plains in Kakadu National Park. The couple then boarded a flight to Perth for the next part of their whirlwind honeymoon vacation.

Middleton looked stylish in a knee-length patterned dress, paired with sunglasses and a straw purse, as she made her way off the plane.

After saying their “I Dos” at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on May 20, Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, boarded a plane to a private getaway in French Polynesia — with a quick stop in the United States at Los Angeles International Airport.

From there, the duo continued their honeymoon in Australia. They held hands as they boarded a seaplane in Sydney Harbour on Wednesday before heading to an exclusive waterside restaurant.

The excitement didn’t end there. That night, Middleton and Matthews scaled the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge in the dark. Wearing safety gear, they climbed to the top of the famous landmark, which is decked out in colorful lights for Vivid Sydney’s light festival. The impressive summit is 440 feet above sea level.

The scenic climb, which can take up to 3½ hours, features a 360-degree panoramic view of the harbor.

The couple stayed at Sydney’s luxury five-star Park Hyatt Hotel, which has uninterrupted views of Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Opera House, which is currently starring as the centerpiece of Vivid Sydney — a 23-day festival that features spectacular lighting displays, music and more.