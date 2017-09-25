Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look Totally in Love Holding Hands at Invictus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling the love at the Invictus Games!

The royal couple walked hand-in-hand into the wheelchair tennis event at the Paralympic-style games in Toronto on Monday.

Markle looked chic and casual in a white blouse and jeans, while the prince wore his Invictus Games polo shirt. They both sported matching sunglasses as they took in the match from the sidelines. Between sets, they turned around in their seats to chat with Invictus Games fans around them.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, “It was a calm, fun atmosphere for the competitors and their families which is the most important thing.”

The Suits star, who films the legal drama in Toronto, clapped enthusiastically during the action-packed game between Australia and New Zealand.

One of the fans sitting behind the couple was Olivia Kornal, 16, from Christchurch, New Zealand, who told reporters that she overheard Harry explaining the Invictus tennis rules, which differ from the sport’s usual rules.

“It was amazing, really amazing,” Kornal said. “They were watching the game and cheering on my stepdad. They kept laughing because the contestants know each other, so there was banter between them — they were laughing at that.”

She added, “The rules are different to normal tennis as well so they were talking about that. Harry was explaining it to her. They were absolutely lovely, they asked me if I enjoyed the game and who I was cheering on.”

Kylie Lawler, whose husband Sean Lawler played for the Australian team, said that the couple “seemed at home with each other” and were “very easy to talk to.”

And while they chatted with fans about the games, there “was no wedding talk at all,” Kylie added. “They seemed lovely. They were having a lovely time.”

After the match, which New Zealand won, the couple stood and chatted with fans. They then left the venue walking hand-in-hand to cheers from the crowd.

On Saturday, the royal couple made their first official appearance together at the opening ceremony at the games, where Markle supported her boyfriend from the stands.

Markle wore a purple dress with a purple leather coat over her shoulders as she sat with friend Markus Anderson. She stood along with the rest of the crowd during the Canadian national anthem and clapped heartily as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (her acquaintance and a friend of Harry) made his welcome address.

Markle recently opened up about Harry, telling Vanity Fair: “I can tell you that at the end of the day, I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others,” Markle said. “And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

Both Harry and Meghan share a commitment to supporting the troops. The prince, who served 10 years in the Army, has long been a champion of causes that benefit servicemen and women. In addition to the Invictus Games, he has inspired veterans with the Walking with the Wounded charity and his Endeavour Fund. Meghan, meanwhile, traveled to Afghanistan in December 2014 on a USO tour.