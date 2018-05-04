PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Prince Louis with a Special Edition

Welcome, Louis!

While it’s already been over a week since we said a quick hello to newborn Prince Louis Arthur Charles on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital, we can expect to see more of the little prince soon. His first official portrait from royal parents Prince William and Kate Middleton is likely to arrive anywhere from a few weeks to a month from now, but for royal fans eager for more of Louis sooner, PEOPLE has you covered.

PEOPLE’s special commemorative edition, William, Kate & Family Welcome Prince Louis, is filled with photos of the new arrival, as well as a look back at the arrivals of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Prince Louis (pronounced Loo-ee), who is fifth in line to the throne, is named after his great-grandfather Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. Lord Mountbatten was an important mentor to him and to Prince Charles.

William, Kate & Family Welcome Prince Louis gives a glimpse at what a royal upbringing for Louis will look like by revisiting many of George and Charlotte’s childhood moments, from traveling abroad to family festivities to meeting Presidents.

Despite the frills that come with growing up royal, William and Kate do their best to keep everything “normal.” In fact, the day before Louis was born, the family of four was spotted at a café enjoying a pasta lunch, with no nanny in sight.

“Stability at home is so important to me,” William has said. “It is fantastic having a lovely little family. And Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother. I’m very proud of her.”

Also included in the 96-page celebratory special edition is a history of the Windsor siblings’ relationship, from the Queen and Margaret to William and Harry, and the unique family tree of the Cambridge kids.

“Hopefully, this little boy will be able to live a little outside the limelight,” said a local from Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury. “We look forward to seeing him in the local park.”

