Palace Confirms Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Band Even Though William Does Not

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married on Saturday at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, they’ll exchange wedding bands — an accessory that Harry’s brother Prince William opted not to have when he and Kate Middleton said their “I dos” back in 2011.

According to the Order of Service, which was released by royal officials on Friday, both Harry and Meghan will be exchanging rings at the elegant ceremony.

For his wedding, William opted out of having a wedding ring. A palace spokeswoman told PEOPLE at the time, “There is only going to be one ring, in accordance with the couple’s wishes.” William still doesn’t wear a wedding band to this day.

Harry, however, has been known to wear jewelry. He and Meghan have matching beaded bracelets that they wore early on in their relationship.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Kate did have a wedding band — one that William famously struggled to get on her finger as they said their vows.

As royal fans may remember, his face flashed an expression of worry as he tried to place the ring on his bride. Kate smiled, staying ever so calm before William successfully slid the ring on.

Hopefully, things will go smoother for Harry and Meghan!

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletterto get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William putting Kate Middleton's wedding band on in 2011 ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

Their bands are expected to be made from the royal stash of Welsh gold, just as Kate’s was.

The royal family have been using pure Welsh gold for their wedding rings ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923. The Queen was then gifted a kilogram of Clogau gold on her 60th birthday, the gold — which was mined from the Welsh mountains — remaining in the royal vaults ever since.

“The tradition of using Welsh gold for the royal wedding rings is one that we hope to see continue when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle,” Ben Roberts, Managing Director of Clogau, previously told PEOPLE.

For Kate’s ring, the Queen gifted William with the gold and an expert craftsman, unnamed by the palace but likely to be the Crown Jeweler Harry Collins, was tasked with fashioning the nugget into a piece for her.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Prince William Surprise Fans Camping Out for Royal Wedding

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot around 7 a.m. EST time on Saturday. Their ceremony is scheduled to last about an hour.

Roughly 600 guests will be in attendance, but world dignitaries (like President Trump) won’t be there, as Kensington Palace has said that an official list of political leaders (both U.K. and international) are not required for the pair.

Instead, most in attendance will have a direct connection to the bride or groom. That includes Harry’s brother (and best man) Prince William; sister-in-law Kate; father Prince Charles; stepmom Camilla, Dutchess of Cornwall; grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip; close cousins like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice; and friends from Harry’s military service will also be on hand, as well as longtime close friends, such as Tom Inskip and Guy Pelly.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will be attending, as well as a handful of her closest friends, such as actress Priyanka Chopra and Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney.