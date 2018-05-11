One of Kate Middleton's Go-To Designers Predicts What She'll Wear to the Wedding

While all eyes will be on bride-to-be Meghan Markle on her big day, Kate Middleton‘s wedding look is also eagerly anticipated. The outing will mark Kate’s first official appearance since introducing Prince Louis to the world on April 23. And while the details of both Meghan and Kate’s dresses have been kept under wraps, that hasn’t kept the predictions from coming!

Fashion designer Anita Dongre, whose designs Kate wore on her April 2016 visit to India and Bhutan, said that while she doesn’t know the exact style Kate will go for, she’s sure it’ll be classic Kate.

“Whatever she wears will be supremely elegant and beautiful,” Dongre recently told PEOPLE at the opening of her new N.Y.C. store. “She just makes everything look so beautiful. She has this great persona.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate won’t play a formal role in Harry and Meghan’s wedding, as their bridal party will include children as page boys and bridesmaids (aside from Prince William, who will take on the role of best man!). A potential hint? The beautiful blush Alexander McQueen dress (and matching fascinator) that she wore to her little sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again

“Even though she’s a princess, she’s so warm,” Dongre, who had the chance to meet Kate at last year’s reception to celebrate the start of 2017’s UK-India Year of Culture. “She’s such a complete woman in the way she carries herself, as a mother, as a wife. She’s a woman I admire.”

Kate Middleton in an Anita Dongre dress Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Dongre knows the power of the much-touted “Kate Effect” first-hand. After Kate wore one of her designs last April, she says the brand’s reach extended globally. Even today, two years after Kate first wore the dress, Dongre says they still receive orders for it.

“She made that dress look like something else,” Dongre said. “In 2017, when she wore my designs, I was one of the 10 most Googled designers in the world that year. I couldn’t have been there without her. It was because of her.”