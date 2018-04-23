See the Official Royal Baby Announcement Outside Buckingham Palace

It’s official!

Following the announcement of the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s third baby on Monday, a framed notice of the birth has gone on display on a ceremonial easel outside of Buckingham Palace.

Just as when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, the traditional framed bulletin was brought out of the Privy Purse Door and carried across the forecourt, to be placed on the easel in front of the Queen’s residence.

Although royal births are now announced on social media, the tradition of announcing the birth outside of Buckingham Palace on an ornate golden easel still remains.

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Dan Kitwood/Getty

The formal announcement includes the sex of the baby and the time of birth. It was signed at the hospital by Kate’s doctors and then taken back to the palace by car.

A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/82ZCB7F2aQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018

The royal baby’s name is typically revealed within a few days after the birth — after the Queen is informed of the parents’ choice. William and Kate waited two days before announcing both George and Charlotte’s names.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

The birth will also be celebrated with a 41-gun salute in either Green Park or Hyde Park – and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.