Norway’s Hottest Young Royal Is Back on the Market After Split from Heiress Girlfriend

Norway’s most eligible young royal is back on the market.

Scandinavian heartthrob Marius Borg Høiby, 20, has split from his longterm girlfriend Linn Helena Nilsen, according to local press reports.

Høiby and the 21-year-old heiress had been an item since they were first spotted together in Oslo in 2016 and subsequently took a road trip together across the U.S. last summer.

The duo will remain good friends, according to a report in the Norwegian journal Se & Hør.

Eyebrows were raised when Høiby arrived solo for his grandmother Queen Sonja’s 80th birthday celebrations earlier this summer.

Observers noticed that the college freshman also spent a weekend in Kristiansand, south of Oslo, hanging out with friends — but without Nilsen.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit‘s oldest son, who was living with Nilsen in the Los Angeles area, received a royal visit from his mother and other members of the royal family during Easter.

His step-father Crown Prince Haakon also studied in the United States, earning a BA in political science in 1999 from University of California, Berkeley.

It’s thought that Høiby, who often shows off his laid-back style on Instagram, may have ambitions to launch his own fashion line.

A friend’s Instagram shows him modeling a leather jacket bearing the tagline “MBH Design.”

Also making news in the royal family for a different kind of break is Høiby’s younger half sibling, Prince Sverre Magnus, 11, who is now on crutches after breaking his ankle in a bike accident, Norway’s royal palace has

confirmed.

The mischievous young prince received a lot of attention in May 2017 when he “dabbed” from the royal palace balcony during his grandfather’s King Harald V 80th birthday celebrations.