No Love Like a Sister’s! Kate and Pippa Sweetly Swap Wedding Roles

Six years ago, Pippa Middleton famously held her sister Kate‘s train. Today, she paid back the favor.

In an echo of the 2011 royal wedding, when Pippa ensured that Kate’s sweeping Alexander McQueen train was in good hands, on Saturday the royal mom took care to smooth the rear view of Pippa’s Giles Deacon gown.

The wedding day moment, of course, is among many sweet memories the sisters have shared through the years.

For today’s wedding, Kate chose the same designer as her own — McQueen. The dress appears to be a past-season wool crepe look from the designer.