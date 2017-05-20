People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

No Love Like a Sister’s! Kate and Pippa Sweetly Swap Wedding Roles

By @michelletauber

Posted on

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Chris Jackson/Getty

Six years ago, Pippa Middleton famously held her sister Kate‘s train. Today, she paid back the favor.

In an echo of the 2011 royal wedding, when Pippa ensured that Kate’s sweeping Alexander McQueen train was in good hands, on Saturday the royal mom took care to smooth the rear view of Pippa’s Giles Deacon gown.

The wedding day moment, of course, is among many sweet memories the sisters have shared through the years.

For today’s wedding, Kate chose the same designer as her own — McQueen. The dress appears to be a past-season wool crepe look from the designer.