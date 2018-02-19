Naomi Watts Perfectly Sums Up Royal Wedding Excitement

Everyone loves a royal romance.

Naomi Watts might have once portrayed Prince Harry‘s mother, but now the Diana actress is rooting for his real-life future with Meghan Markle.

“I think it’s lovely,” Watts told PEOPLE from the front row at the Burberry show during fashion week in London’s Shepherd’s Bush on Saturday night.

She added of the wedding, “It’s the union of two people, making a promise, there’s nothing better than that, it’s so romantic.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP

The 49-year-old actress starred in the controversial biopic Diana back in 2013, which depicted the late princess during the last two years of her life while she was reportedly in a relationship with the London-based cardiologist Hasnat Khan. The film was panned by critics and Watts, herself, came out to say that she felt conflicted about playing the much-loved princess.

She told the U.K.’s Sunday Times in 2013, “I do care deeply about how the princes feel, of course. I am a mum of two boys.”

Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel.

Watts, who sat next to Kate Moss and Nicholas Hoult during the iconic British fashion brand’s Spring 2018 show, was joined by celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Matt Smith, Lily James, Keira Knightley and Paris Jackson at the presentation. The collection was designer Christopher Bailey’s last for the British heritage brand.

“I’m excited to see the show,” said the Oscar-nominated actress, who revealed she is currently on an acting hiatus. “I have lots of friends here and I just love this city, it’s one of my all-time favorites.”