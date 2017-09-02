Monaco’s Adorable Royal Twins, 2, Wear Matching Pink and White Outfits (and Braids!) for End of Summer Picnic

What better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a pair of adorable twins?

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert brought out their twins — Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both 2 — to Monaco’s traditional end of summer picnic (or cavagnëtu) on Friday evening.

The royal twins attended the event in matching ensembles of pink and white striped polos, white jeans, white shoes and coordinated French braids.

Led by Charlene, the royal family arrived at Princess Antoinette Park shortly after 6 p.m. local time. Wearing a stylish black trouser jumpsuit, Charlene held hands with Gabriella (who chose to remain in the car for last summer’s picnic) as well as the twins’ young second-cousin Melchior de Massy.

Albert, in casual wear and a dark blonde mustache, walked along with Jacques, who was making his third picnic appearance.

The festive event included a special mass and songs as well as a performance from a traditional palladian dancer troupe, which moved Gabriella so much that she started to dance along.

Afterward, Monaco’s Archbishop Bernard Barsi said to the royal couple, “It’s a gift to see your children growing up in such joy.”