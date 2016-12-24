Picturesque Playground! Monaco Royals Share Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Video of Christmas Portraits

The chic setting where Monaco’s royal family posed for their 2016 holiday card was more like a Christmas wonderland for Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

In a video that shares a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s portraits, the 2-year-old twins have a blast hiding behind curtains and showing the festive props to parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

Dressed in a gorgeous red satin dress with white tights and patent leather Mary Janes, Gabriella lays on the ground to do some drawing after admiring an enormous Christmas tree with her mother.

Jacques, donning a cozy sweater, playfully emerges from behind a curtain, then shows off his baby blues for the camera.

“Joyeux Noel and Merry Christmas!” Albert and Charlene wish viewers at the end of the video before Jacques steals the show by amusingly putting a fake apple in his mouth.

The twins look royally cute in a series of pictures released from the shoot, but the winning shot is a family photo gathered by the Christmas tree used for this year’s card.

The princess looked stunning in a glittery Ralph Lauren dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels, while Albert proudly stands over his family with a stunning portrait of his late mother, Princess Grace, hanging on the wall behind them.

Inside the card is a sweet message that reads, “May the joy and peace of the holiday season be with you in this New Year 2017.”

The photo session, which took place in the palace’s ornate Salon des Glaces, lasted over an hour and was taken on Dec. 3, the same day Albert opened Monaco’s Christmas market and received a surprise visit from his wife and kids.

“[Prince Albert] was very cool, taking pictures on his own while the children played with the tree, the fruit, whatever there was around them,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was the kids who made the magic. It was a very belle rendezvous.”