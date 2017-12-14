It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Monaco!

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their adorable twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, are getting into the holiday spirit.

The palace courtyard has been decorated with a giant Mickey Mouse and chef Christian Garcia has started baking sugar cookies for the annual children’s Christmas party. Down by the port, the sights and sounds from the Christmas market fill the air.

But nothing is more festive than the sight of Jacques and Gabriella sitting under their royal Christmas tree! Proud mom Charlene shared a preview of the royal family’s upcoming holiday card on Instagram starring her children, who just turned 3 on Sunday.

Corbis/Getty Images

Shot again this year by Monaco-based photographer Vanessa Von Zitzewitz, the card features the gorgeous twins seated in an old-fashioned sleigh beside a beautifully decorated tree. Little Jacques is all smiles in a white-collared shirt and brown pants, while Gabriella is festive in a darling red dress and matching bow.

May the joy and peace of #christmas be with you. Photo: Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:59pm PST

PEOPLE is told that the card “is as full-on glamorous as last year’s” (which was documented in a stunning video). And while we’re waiting for ours to arrive in the mail, we can tell you the twins’ gifts are already wrapped and hidden away — and that one of them is receiving “something mechanical” from Santa.