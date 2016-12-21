Monaco’s Royal Family Releases Most Glam Christmas Card Ever — with Princess Grace Cameo!

Happy holidays from Monaco’s glamorous royal family!

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are ready for Christmas in their gorgeous holiday card, which was released on Wednesday.

The royal mom, who stuns in a glittery Ralph Lauren dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels, shares a sweet moment with the twins, who recently celebrated their 2nd birthday with a surprise party.

Jacques is calm and cool in his dark sweater and white sneakers, while sister Gabriella can’t hold back her excitement in a festive red dress and matching bow.

Dad Prince Albert proudly stands over his family, while a beautiful portrait of his late mother, Princess Grace, hangs on the wall behind them.

Inside the card is a sweet message that reads: “May the joy and peace of the holiday season be with you in this New Year 2017.”

The photo session, which took place in the palace’s ornate Salon des Glaces, lasted over an hour and was taken on Dec. 3, the same day Albert opened Monaco’s Christmas market and received a surprise visit from his wife and kids.

While last year’s card showed off the family’s casual side at their Roc Agel retreat, this year’s was more formal. But according to an attendee, the photo shoot “was a very joy-filled, fun morning session.”

“[Prince Albert] was very cool, taking pictures on his own while the children played with the tree, the fruit, whatever there was around them,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It was the kids who made the magic. It was a very belle rendezvous.”

Monaco-based photographer Vanessa von Zitzewitz, (who has previously shot Princess Charlene for a Paris-Match cover) took the family portrait.