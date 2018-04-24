Another Royal Baby! Monaco's Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo Welcome a Son

Monaco is celebrating a new addition with the arrival of Maximilian Rainier.

Prince Albert’s nephew Andrea Casiraghi and wife Tatiana Santo Domingo welcomed their third child on Thursday, April 19, PEOPLE has confirmed. Princess Caroline‘s fifth grandchild, Maximilian becomes seventh in line to the principality’s throne behind his brother, Alexander “Sacha,” 5, and sister India, 3.

The baby boy’s name includes tribute to Casiraghi’s grandfather, Monaco’s late Prince Rainier III, who died in 2005.

Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

The couple, who married in August 2013 and live in London, have shied away from public events during this pregnancy. They last appeared Monaco’s National Day in November, and were most notably absent from last month’s Bal de la Rose. Just days after, they were photographed out shopping for baby gear in London with Princess Caroline.

Caroline, as well as Madame Vera Santo Domingo, expressed their “joy” at the birth in a brief Palace statement on Tuesday morning.

Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

The birth is the first in several upcoming anticipated new additions for the House of Grimaldi. Caroline’s youngest son Pierre Casiraghi and wife Beatrice Borromeo are expecting their second child in weeks. Caroline’s eldest daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, is also expected to marry her fiancé Dimitri Rassam this summer.

Maximilian wasn’t the only royal arrival this week. In London, the British royals gained a new member on Monday: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, a son.