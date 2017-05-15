Mike Tindall Reveals How ‘Saving Grace’ Mia Has Helped Him and Zara Cope with Her Tragic Miscarriage

Zara Tindall‘s husband, rugby player Mike Tindall, has opened up for the first time about his wife’s miscarriage in a new interview in the Sunday Times.

On Christmas Eve, less than one month after the couple had shared the happy news that they were expecting their second child, the Tindalls revealed that Zara had suffered a miscarriage.

“One thing you do learn is how many other people have had to go through the same,” Mike, 38, said of sharing the news.

He also revealed that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Mia has been helping them cope.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” he said. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Mia is known for stealing the show — getting cuddles and kisses from Zara’s cousin Prince Harry at polo events and happily displaying great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s purse during official photo shoots.

The family’s miscarriage news came at a particularly stressful time for the royals as Zara’s grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip were battling heavy colds, causing them to miss on some of the public Christmas traditions they usually took part in, like the annual royal walk to church on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Zara and Mike both put on a brave face two weeks after their announcement, holding hands and smiling in their first appearance since the miscarriage news at a polo event in Australia on Jan. 8.