Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Got His Famously Crooked Nose Fixed: See the Photos!

Mike Tindall will be sporting a brand new look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding!

The former rugby star — who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall — recently went under the knife to fix his famously crooked nose, which he broke several times during his athletic career.

After years of struggling to breathe properly, Mike admitted that it was time for him to have corrective surgery a few years ago.

“I don’t really want to get it fixed, but it looks like I might have to because I can’t actually breathe very well,” Tindall told the Daily Mirror in 2015. “I guess it’s something similar to a pug.”

Mike Tindall before and after his corrective surgery on his nose Dave Benett/Getty; Matt Hampson/Twitter

The former rugby World Cup winner, 39, first broke his nose at just 5 years old and went on to suffer three more breaks during his rugby career, which ended in 2014. Before his recent surgery, his nose sat at a 45-degree angle, and both of his nostrils were collapsed, meaning he could only breathe out of his mouth.

Now, the royal husband can finally breathe a sigh of relief — and just in time for Harry’s nuptials. Mike was one of the first members of the royal family to speak out in support of the couple ahead of their engagement. In August 2017, he revealed he wasn’t worried about Meghan handling the spotlight, despite the “nerve-racking” experience of dating a royal.

Mike Tindall in Sept. 2016 Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Mike Tindall (third from left) in April 2018 Mike Tindall/Twitter

“It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking,” Tindall, who was born a “commoner” like Markle, told the Sunday People. “But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.”

He continued, “As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine.”

Mike and Zara are also gearing up for the birth of their second child. Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, announced her pregnancy in January — just one year after suffering a miscarriage in December 2016.

Mike Tindall in April 2018 Matt Hampson/Twitter

The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Mia Tindall. Mia is known for stealing the show — getting cuddles and kisses from Zara’s cousin Prince Harry at polo events and happily displaying great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s purse during official photo shoots.

Mike and Zara Tindell with their daughter, Mia Tim P. Whitby/Getty

She was also there to help her parents during the difficult time following Zara’s miscarriage.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”