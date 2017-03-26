Mia Tindall Cheers on Mom Zara at Gatcombe Horse Trials with Dad Mike and a Furry Friend

It was a family affair at the Gatcombe Horse Trials this weekend, where Zara Tindall competed at her mother Princess Anne‘s country residence in Gloucestershire, England, with her family cheering her on.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall kept watch over their 3-year-old daughter Mia on the sidelines. The child was photographed riding on her father’s shoulders as they grabbed a bite to eat. The great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II looked ready for a day of outdoor fun in a white and blue striped hoodie and blue leggings.

Mia also expelled some energy playing with her cousins, Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 6, and Isla, 4. The children led their pet dogs around the grounds, with Mia affectionately patting her boxer, Spey, on the back.

Zara and Mike made their first official appearance of the year, less than a month after announcing the Queens’ granddaughter had suffered a miscarriage, at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo in Queensland, Australia, in January.

The couple announced through a spokesperson in late November that they were expecting their second child and that they were “thrilled.” A month later, just before Christmas Day, the spokesperson confirmed that Zara had suffered a miscarriage.

“Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” the spokesperson said a statement on Christmas Eve. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”