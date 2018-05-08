The annual Met Gala is an over-the-top gathering of fashion and Hollywood royalty — but occasionally, actual royalty makes an appearance, too.

Princess Beatrice — granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York (a.k.a. Fergie) — attended this year’s Catholic-themed event.

The 29-year-old princess is following in the footsteps of another British royal family member in doing so. Twenty-two years ago, Beatrice’s aunt, Princess Diana, attended the 1996 Met Gala alongside friend and former Harper’s Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis. She wore a stunning but relatively simply navy dress with black lace straps. The gown was part of John Galliano’s debut couture collection for Dior — a major moment for the legendary French fashion house. She carried a navy Dior bag — a purse so synonymous with Diana the brand eventually renamed it “the Lady Bag” in her honor, and wore a pearl, diamond and sapphire choker around her neck.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Diana Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Corkery/NY Daily News/Getty

Beatrice’s look was a bit more elaborate. She wore a royal-appropriate purple gown with billowing sleeves and embellishments along the neck from Alberta Ferretti — a nod to the night’s Catholic-inspired theme. Beatrice also wore a headpiece (no, not a tiara!) in the shape of several gold headbands. Both she and Diana choose deep blue and purple hues for the Met Gala, as well as relatively simple gowns, especially when compared to the rest of the attendees in 2018.

First Diana, then Beatrice — we’d love to see Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle carry on the Met Ball royal tradition in the years to come!